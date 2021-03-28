SNL Skit Uses Kate McKinnon as Janet Yellen and Slim Shady to Explain NFTs

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs), the buzziest segment of the cryptocurrency universe, made it to Saturday Night Live last night in an explainer skit featuring Kate McKinnon as U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen as well as the rapper Eminem.

While the skit clearly shows how NFTs have captured the public’s imagination as stars like the NFL’s Patrick Mahomes, Rob Gronkowski and others have created and sold the tokens, sometimes for staggering amounts, it also could be a sign of a market top, or simply the approach of one of the four horsemen of the apocalypse. Still, there’s no doubt NFTs have gone mainstream.

If after viewing SNL’s explainer, you find yourself wanting to know even more about the latest crypto craze, please check out a few of the many articles CoinDesk has written on the topic:

I think I hear hoofbeats.

