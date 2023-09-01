Sniffer dogs search for clues in ashes of deadly South African fire

More than 70 killed in apartment block blaze

Officers search for cause, appeal for DNA samples

Some flats may have been 'rented out' by gangs

Many tenants foreign, more than 20 Malawians dead

By Shafiek Tassiem and Tim Cocks

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Police with sniffer dogs searched on Friday through the gutted remains of a Johannesburg apartment block as authorities stepped up investigations into the cause of a fire that killed more than 70 people.

Officers used razor wire to cordon off areas around the run-down five-storey building that was destroyed in a blaze in the early hours of Thursday in one of South Africa's worst such disasters in living memory.

Most of the bodies were burned beyond recognition and investigators would have to rely on DNA samples from relatives to identify them, Thembalethu Mpahlaza from Gauteng province's Forensic Pathology Services said.

Only 12 of the 74 bodies they had recovered so far were identifiable by sight, he added.

"I am devastated," block resident Wambali Kaunda, who lost his brother and niece in the fire, told Reuters.

"We have been told that if you are able to identify your family members, then you will be able to collect the bodies." He said he was on the first floor not far from the exit when the fire broke out, so managed to escape.

Many of the residents were immigrants and foreign workers. Malawi's foreign ministry said more than 20 of its citizens died in the blaze.

'HIJACKED BUILDINGS'

On one side of the building, three bed sheets that people had tied to windows to help them escape flapped in the wind. Below lay a mattress that someone had dropped to try to break their fall.

Thabiso Phafudi stared up at a blackened wall and shook his head, while his mother, Matsupa, broke down in tears.

"My mother's sister died in there," Thabiso said. "The building was unsafe ... I just never thought it could catch fire."

The apartment block is owned by municipal authorities, but officials have struggled to provide a clear picture of who lived there, saying the block had been "invaded and hijacked" by unknown groups.

A provincial official said on Thursday some of those who died may have been renting from, or were being extorted by, criminal gangs in the so called "hijacked buildings" syndicates.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday the fire was a "great tragedy" and a wake-up call for South Africa to tackle its inner-city housing crisis.

