Is SNEX Stock Worth Buying After Its Sharp Run and Richer Valuation?

StoneX Group Inc. SNEX has delivered the kind of operating acceleration investors usually reward: record results, broad-based segment strength, rising client activity and expanding benefits from acquisitions.



The harder question is whether the stock still offers an attractive entry point after a sharp rerating. The answer is mixed. Momentum supports the bull case, but the valuation now requires cleaner execution.

SNEX Earnings Momentum Looks Hard to Ignore

StoneX’s fiscal second-quarter 2026 results were difficult to dismiss. Earnings per share were $2.07, up 120% year over year and above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.60. Operating revenues rose 64% to $1.57 billion, also ahead of the consensus mark, while net operating revenues climbed 70% to $829.1 million. Net income surged 143% to $174.3 million.

StoneX Group Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

StoneX Group Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | StoneX Group Inc. Quote

The strength was not isolated. Listed derivatives volume rose 59% to 97.2 million contracts, and average client equity plus money market/FDIC sweep balances reached about $15.2 billion, up 91% year over year. Commercial, Institutional, Self-Directed/Retail and Payments all contributed to the quarter’s performance, giving the earnings beat better quality than a one-product spike.

StoneX Profitability Supports the Bull Case

Profitability remains the key reason investors have been willing to pay more for SNEX. The company’s trailing-12-month ROE was 19.8% through the fiscal second quarter, above the industry average of 5.63% and ahead of the company’s long-term target of 15%.



These returns point to efficient capital deployment, especially because the business continues to scale across derivatives, securities, physical commodities, payments and retail channels. When client volumes, balances and cross-segment activity are healthy, StoneX’s model can convert activity into commissions, spreads, fees and interest income.

Why SNEX Valuation Demands Better Execution

The valuation is the main reason not to chase the stock without discipline. SNEX shares are up 110.2% in the past six months and 130.9% over the trailing 12-month period. The stock trades at 21.35X forward 12-month earnings, compared with 10.17X for the Zacks sub-industry and 16.29X for the Zacks Finance sector.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The premium also shows up in book value. As of June 16, 2026, SNEX traded at 5.49X trailing 12-month book value, close to its five-year high of 5.65X and far above its five-year median of 1.73X. That leaves less room for disappointment if trading activity cools, acquisition integration slows or expenses pressure margins.



On the other hand, CME Group CME offers a useful market-structure comparison because it operates a major derivatives marketplace where clients trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets. Interactive Brokers Group IBKR is also relevant because it provides online trade execution and clearing across more than 170 market destinations, making it another financial-services name tied to trading activity and market access.



At present, CME Group is trading at a 20.89X forward 12-month earnings, while Interactive Brokers is trading at a 35.50X forward 12-month earnings.

StoneX Needs Synergies and Margin Stability

The R.J. O’Brien integration is central to whether the valuation premium holds. Annualized synergies reached about $32 million at the end of the fiscal second quarter and are expected to move closer to $45 million by fiscal 2026, with the rest realized in fiscal 2027. Management continues to target $50 million in annualized synergies.



The opportunity is meaningful. U.S. FCM consolidation began in May 2026 and is expected to reduce friction, support cross-selling of StoneX OTC products to legacy R.J. O’Brien clients and improve operating leverage. Still, risks remain. Payments RPM has been declining since fiscal 2025, Securities RPM has been volatile, fixed compensation and other expenses are rising, and bad debts increased in the latest quarter.

How Zacks Signals Could Guide an SNEX Decision

Zacks data support the earnings-momentum case, but they do not remove valuation risk. The Zacks Consensus Estimate points to earnings of $6.00 per share for fiscal 2026 and $6.25 for fiscal 2027, up from $3.93 in fiscal 2025. SNEX has also beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

For investors, that argues for a balanced stance. SNEX still has strong business momentum, above-industry ROE and credible acquisition benefits. Yet after a major rally and a richer valuation, the stock looks better suited for investors comfortable with execution risk than for those seeking a low-risk entry point.



At present, StoneX sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.