$SNEX Earnings Results: $SNEX Reports Quarterly Earnings

$SNEX ($SNEX) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $2.54 per share, beating estimates of $2.21 by $0.33. The company also reported revenue of $944,300,000, beating estimates of $482,821,080 by $461,478,920.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SNEX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

$SNEX Insider Trading Activity

$SNEX insiders have traded $SNEX stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SEAN MICHAEL OCONNOR (CEO/President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 77,500 shares for an estimated $7,768,456 .

. DIEGO ROTSZTAIN (Chief Governance/Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,284 shares for an estimated $1,129,118 .

. PHILIP ANDREW SMITH has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,500 shares for an estimated $645,081 .

. MARK LOWRY MAURER sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $508,011

ABIGAIL H PERKINS (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,350 shares for an estimated $417,306 .

. JOHN MOORE FOWLER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,400 shares for an estimated $229,248.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SNEX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 117 institutional investors add shares of $SNEX stock to their portfolio, and 119 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.