$SNEX Earnings Results: $SNEX Reports Quarterly Earnings

February 05, 2025 — 05:52 pm EST

$SNEX ($SNEX) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $2.54 per share, beating estimates of $2.21 by $0.33. The company also reported revenue of $944,300,000, beating estimates of $482,821,080 by $461,478,920.

$SNEX Insider Trading Activity

$SNEX insiders have traded $SNEX stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SEAN MICHAEL OCONNOR (CEO/President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 77,500 shares for an estimated $7,768,456.
  • DIEGO ROTSZTAIN (Chief Governance/Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,284 shares for an estimated $1,129,118.
  • PHILIP ANDREW SMITH has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,500 shares for an estimated $645,081.
  • MARK LOWRY MAURER sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $508,011
  • ABIGAIL H PERKINS (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,350 shares for an estimated $417,306.
  • JOHN MOORE FOWLER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,400 shares for an estimated $229,248.

$SNEX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 117 institutional investors add shares of $SNEX stock to their portfolio, and 119 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

