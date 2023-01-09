SNEJF Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Sony Corp (Symbol: SNEJF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $81.73, changing hands as high as $83.00 per share. Sony Corp shares are currently trading up about 6.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNEJF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SNEJF's low point in its 52 week range is $62.77 per share, with $127.4599 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $83.00.

