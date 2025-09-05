A Sneaky-Smart Way to Own NuScale Stock, Plus Another Nuclear Stock Worth Owning

In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe break down how investors can gain exposure to NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) by investing in shares of energy and infrastructure construction giant Fluor (NYSE: FLR). They also make the case for Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC) as a way to own a high-yield dividend growth stock involved in the energy transition, including nuclear.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Aug. 27, 2025. The video was published on Sept. 4, 2025.

Jason Hall has positions in Brookfield Renewable and Brookfield Renewable Partners. Tyler Crowe has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable, Brookfield Renewable Partners, and NuScale Power. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.