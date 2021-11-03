Commodities
BIRD

Sneaker maker Allbirds valued over $3 bln in strong Nasdaq debut

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

Eco-friendly sneaker maker Allbirds Inc fetched a valuation of $3.3 billion in its Nasdaq debut on Wednesday, after its shares opened 41% above their offer price.

Adds IPO raise details, underwriters

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Eco-friendly sneaker maker Allbirds Inc BIRD.O fetched a valuation of $3.3 billion in its Nasdaq debut on Wednesday, after its shares opened 41% above their offer price.

Shares of the company opened at $21.21 each, compared with the initial public offering price of $15.

Allbirds joins a wave of apparel retailers - including medical scrubs maker FIGS Inc FIGS.N, eyewear company Warby Parker Inc WRBY.N and Roger Federer-backed shoemaker On Holding AG ONON.N - which have all seen strong market debuts in the United States this year as the IPO market continues on its bullish course.

The sneaker brand, which counts Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio among its backers, sold about 20.2 million shares in its upsized offering, along with certain existing investors, to raise nearly $303 million.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan and BofA Securities are the lead underwriters for the offering.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Shailesh Kuber)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BIRD FIGS WRBY ONON

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular