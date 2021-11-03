Sneaker maker Allbirds valued over $3 bln in strong Nasdaq debut

Adds IPO raise details, underwriters

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Eco-friendly sneaker maker Allbirds Inc BIRD.O fetched a valuation of $3.3 billion in its Nasdaq debut on Wednesday, after its shares opened 41% above their offer price.

Shares of the company opened at $21.21 each, compared with the initial public offering price of $15.

Allbirds joins a wave of apparel retailers - including medical scrubs maker FIGS Inc FIGS.N, eyewear company Warby Parker Inc WRBY.N and Roger Federer-backed shoemaker On Holding AG ONON.N - which have all seen strong market debuts in the United States this year as the IPO market continues on its bullish course.

The sneaker brand, which counts Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio among its backers, sold about 20.2 million shares in its upsized offering, along with certain existing investors, to raise nearly $303 million.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan and BofA Securities are the lead underwriters for the offering.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Shailesh Kuber)

