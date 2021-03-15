SNE vs. SONO: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Audio Video Production sector might want to consider either Sony (SNE) or Sonos (SONO). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Sony has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Sonos has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that SNE has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

SNE currently has a forward P/E ratio of 12.12, while SONO has a forward P/E of 53.45. We also note that SNE has a PEG ratio of 1.05. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. SONO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.46.

Another notable valuation metric for SNE is its P/B ratio of 2.45. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, SONO has a P/B of 9.75.

Based on these metrics and many more, SNE holds a Value grade of B, while SONO has a Value grade of C.

SNE stands above SONO thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that SNE is the superior value option right now.

