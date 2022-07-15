SNDR vs. ASR: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Transportation - Services sector have probably already heard of Schneider National (SNDR) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Right now, both Schneider National and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste are sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that both of these companies have improving earnings outlooks. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

SNDR currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.44, while ASR has a forward P/E of 14.30. We also note that SNDR has a PEG ratio of 1.95. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. ASR currently has a PEG ratio of 3.25.

Another notable valuation metric for SNDR is its P/B ratio of 1.60. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, ASR has a P/B of 2.38.

Based on these metrics and many more, SNDR holds a Value grade of A, while ASR has a Value grade of C.

Both SNDR and ASR are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that SNDR is the superior value option right now.

