SNDR or OMAB: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Transportation - Services stocks are likely familiar with Schneider National (SNDR) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Schneider National has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that SNDR likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than OMAB has recently. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

SNDR currently has a forward P/E ratio of 23.31, while OMAB has a forward P/E of 32.44. We also note that SNDR has a PEG ratio of 3.56. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. OMAB currently has a PEG ratio of 10.81.

Another notable valuation metric for SNDR is its P/B ratio of 2.03. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, OMAB has a P/B of 3.65.

Based on these metrics and many more, SNDR holds a Value grade of B, while OMAB has a Value grade of D.

SNDR sticks out from OMAB in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that SNDR is the better option right now.

