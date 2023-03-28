Markets
SNDL To Acquire Rights To Four Dutch Love Stores From Lightbox

March 28, 2023 — 07:16 am EDT

(RTTNews) - SNDL Inc. (SNDL) has entered into an agreement with Lightbox Enterprises Ltd. to acquire four cannabis retail stores operating under the Dutch Love Cannabis banner. SNDL will acquire from Lightbox the rights to four Dutch Love stores and the rights to use certain Dutch Love related intellectual property for a total consideration of $7.8 million. Consideration will consist of: cash in the amount of $1.5 million payable to Lightbox; the cancellation of the $3.0 million debt owed by Lightbox to SNDL; $3.3 million payable in common shares of SNDL.

SNDL will acquire the rights to three Dutch Love stores in British Columbia and one store in Ontario.

