SNDL Strengthens Market Position with Indiva Acquisition

November 04, 2024 — 05:44 pm EST

SNDL (SNDL) has released an update.

SNDL has solidified its position as Canada’s leading producer of cannabis edibles with the acquisition of Indiva Group, enhancing its product portfolio. The transaction, valued at $22.7 million, includes Indiva’s production facility and diverse brand offerings, positioning SNDL to better meet consumer demands.

