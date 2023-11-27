SNDL (SNDL) Price Target Increased by 11.54% to 3.70

The average one-year price target for SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) has been revised to 3.70 / share. This is an increase of 11.54% from the prior estimate of 3.32 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.28 to a high of 4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 146.50% from the latest reported closing price of 1.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 117 funds or institutions reporting positions in SNDL. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNDL is 0.24%, an increase of 68.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.91% to 22,679K shares. The put/call ratio of SNDL is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MJ - ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds 8,424K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,218K shares, representing an increase of 14.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDL by 15.90% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 5,922K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,249K shares, representing an increase of 45.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDL by 160.44% over the last quarter.

POTX - Global X Cannabis ETF holds 3,486K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 984K shares, representing an increase of 71.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDL by 284.52% over the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Investments holds 720K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 628K shares, representing an increase of 12.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDL by 48.18% over the last quarter.

YOLO - AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF holds 720K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 628K shares, representing an increase of 12.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDL by 20.80% over the last quarter.

SNDL Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sundial is a public company and is a licensed producer that crafts cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities. The Company's ‘craft-at-scale modular growing approach, award-winning genetics and experienced master growers set it apart. Its Canadian operations cultivate small-batch cannabis using an individualized "room" approach, with 448,000 square feet of total space. Sundial’s brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. The Company's consumer-packaged goods experience enables it to not just grow quality cannabis, but also to create exceptional consumer and customer experiences. The Company is headquartered in Calgary, AB, with operations in Olds, AB, and Rocky View County, AB.

