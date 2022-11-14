SNDL Slips To Loss In Q3, But Revenue Rises

(RTTNews) - Liquor and cannabis retailer SNDL Inc. (SNDL) Monday reported a loss in the third quarter, compared with profit in the year-ago quarter.

The company reported a loss of C$98.8 million for the third quarter compared with profit of C$16.7 million in the same quarter a year ago, due primarily to non-cash impairments charges of C$86.5 million and changes in estimate of fair value of derivative warrants of C$8.5 million.

Quarterly revenue, however, increased to C$230.5 million from C$14.4 million in the same quarter a year ago.

