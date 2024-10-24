SNDL to Reveal Financial Results for Q3 2024

SNDL (SNDL) has released an update.

SNDL Inc., a major player in Canada’s liquor and cannabis retail sector, is set to unveil its third quarter 2024 financial results on November 5. The company, which operates several well-known retail banners, will also hold a conference call and webcast to discuss these results. This event is anticipated by investors eager to see how SNDL’s strategic investments are performing.

