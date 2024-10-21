SNDL Completes Acquisition of Nova Cannabis

Nova Cannabis (TSE:NOVC) has released an update.

SNDL Inc. has successfully completed the acquisition of all remaining shares of Nova Cannabis Inc., a move that will streamline its retail operations and save costs. Nova shareholders were given the option of cash or SNDL shares, with a significant premium offered on the share price. The acquisition positions SNDL for growth in the Canadian cannabis market as Nova’s shares are set to be delisted.

