SNDL Appoints Alberto Paredero-Quiros CFO, Jim Keough Retires

(RTTNews) - Liquor and cannabis retailer SNDL Inc. (SNDL), announced on Tuesday that it has appointed Alberto Paredero-Quiros as its new finance chief effective July 1. Jim Keough the current chief finance officer will retire on the same day.

Paredero-Quiros has more than 25 years of management experience in the consumer goods and pharmaceutical industries and has held senior management roles in companies Mondelez International Inc., Novartis, Newell Brands Inc., and Procter & Gamble Company, and many more.

"We are thrilled to have Alberto join SNDL as CFO. His extensive leadership experience in global consumer-facing industries, proven capabilities in navigating financial complexity, and strategic acumen will prove instrumental in shaping SNDL's path forward as we seek to build a best-in-class regulated products platform.", said Zach George, Chief Executive Officer of SNDL.

In premarket activity, shares of SNDL are trading at $1.46, up 0.69% or $0.01 on the Nasdaq.

