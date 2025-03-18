News & Insights

SNDL Annual Net Loss Narrows On Strong Cannabis Business, Decreased Expenses

March 18, 2025 — 07:55 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - SNDL Inc. (SNDL), a Canadian liquor and cannabis retailer, on Tuesday reported a narrower net loss for the full year, helped by a decline in costs and expenses. The company has recorded an increase in revenue, driven by strong performance of Cannabis business.

For the 12-month period to December 31, 2024, the company posted a net loss of C$94.796 million, compared with a loss of C$172.660 million last year. Loss before income tax stood at C$105.609 million, narrower than a loss of C$172.016 million in the previous year.

Equity-accounted investees - share of other comprehensive income was C$31.489 million, compared with a loss of C$12.771 million a year ago. Operating loss narrowed to C$103.811 million from the prior year's loss of C$163.171 million.

Restructuring costs were C$2.667 million as against C$19.573 million in 2023. Depreciation and amortization moved down to C$54.250 million from C$60.216 million a year ago.

General and administrative expenses were C$187.243 million, compared with C$199.725 million last year. Cost of sales moved down to C$680.117 million from last year's C$718.591 million.

Revenue was C$920.448 million, up from the prior year's C$909 million. Revenue from Cannabis Operations was C$109.470 million, higher than C$87.071 million last year. Cannabis Retail generated revenue of C$311.689 million, up from the prior year's C$289.980 million.

