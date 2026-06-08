SNDK's New Business Model Boosts Profitability: Time to Buy the Stock?

Sandisk SNDK is undergoing a fundamental transformation as it moves away from the cyclical, spot-market-driven business model that has historically defined the NAND flash industry. Instead, SNDK is building a New Business Model (NBM) centered on multi-year customer agreements, contracted revenue streams and stronger earnings visibility. The strategy is driving higher margins, improving cash flow generation and reducing exposure to traditional memory market volatility.



As profitability strengthens and the AI-driven storage opportunity expands, let's examine whether Sandisk's evolving business model makes the stock an attractive buy at current levels.

SNDK's NBM Drives Contracted Revenues

NAND manufacturers have been operating in a commodity-like environment where pricing is renegotiated every quarter, demand visibility is limited and earnings swing with supply-demand cycles. Sandisk is exiting that model. The NBM framework is built around multiyear supply partnerships where customers commit to consistent, growing volumes in exchange for supply assurance. Each agreement is backed by firm financial guarantees, secured through prepayments and third-party financial instruments, that compensate Sandisk if purchase obligations are not met. This converts a historically unpredictable revenue stream into a contracted, recurring revenue model.



Five agreements have been signed to date, spanning up to five years. The three contracts signed in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 carry minimum contractual revenues of $42 billion in remaining performance obligations. Financial guarantees across all five agreements exceed $11 billion, including $400 million in prepayments. Over one-third of fiscal 2027 bit shipments are already under firm commitment, and more agreements are in active discussion. Pricing combines fixed and variable components, offering downside protection while preserving upside participation. The framework aligns customer demand with output from the Kioxia Corporation joint venture, while the investment in Nanya Technology Corporation strengthens long-term supply security.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SNDK’s fiscal 2026 revenues is pegged at $19.42 billion, up 163.99% year over year. The consensus mark for 2026 EPS is pegged at $64.82, up 2067.89% year over year.

Sandisk Corporation Price and Consensus

Sandisk Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sandisk Corporation Quote

SNDK's Datacenter Push Rides the AI Wave

The NBM framework is catalyzed by a structural shift in datacenter demand driven by AI. Datacenter revenues grew 645% year over year in the fiscal third quarter. The workloads driving this demand, including inference, retrieval-augmented generation, KV cache and autonomous agentic systems, require substantial high-performance low-latency NAND flash at scale, sitting alongside NVIDIA NVDA graphics processing units in the AI server stack and matching their throughput demands



As AI infrastructure buildouts accelerate across hyperscalers deploying NVIDIA graphics processing units at scale, the demand for high-density enterprise storage is compounding rapidly. NAND has moved from a peripheral component to a foundational layer of that infrastructure. Sandisk's BiCS8 technology has earned meaningful differentiation in enterprise solid state drive qualification cycles, positioning it competitively against Micron Technology MU in datacenter accounts. Western Digital WDC, despite its NAND heritage, remains constrained by its hard disk drive segment, limiting its ability to pursue a focused datacenter storage strategy comparable to Sandisk's. The fiscal fourth quarter is expected to see the launch of Sandisk's QLC Stargate solutions, complementing the existing TLC enterprise solid-state drive portfolio. NVIDIA-powered AI clusters are driving ever-greater storage requirements, reinforcing the durability of Sandisk's datacenter demand tailwind.

SNDK's Margins and Cash Flows on Growth Trajectory

The NBM-driven mix shift and pricing reset produced a gross margin of 78.4% in the fiscal third quarter, up sharply from 22.7% in the same period last year. Earnings per share swung to $23.41 from a loss of 30 cents reported in the prior year quarter. Adjusted free cash flow reached $2.95 billion for the quarter. The balance sheet is now debt-free, with $3.74 billion in cash.



For the fiscal fourth quarter, Sandisk guides gross margin between 79% and 81%, signaling further expansion as the NBM agreements deepen. Earnings per share guidance of $30 to $33 implies year-over-year growth of over 100%. As more NBM contracts are signed, margins are expected to remain structurally elevated.

SNDK's YTD Price Performance & Valuation

Sandisk shares have jumped 556.9% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Zacks Computer Storage industry’s return of 244% and the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s appreciation of 16.2%. SNDK has outperformed its peers, Western Digital and Micron Technology, shares of which have returned 197.1% and 202.8%, respectively, year to date.

SNDK Stock’s Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SNDK trades at a forward 12-month price-to-sales(P/S) multiple of 5.27x, a discount to Micron Technology’s 5.8x and Western Digital’s 10.35x, while also sitting below the broader sector’s multiple of 6.59x.

SNDK Stock’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Sandisk is benefiting from strong AI-driven NAND demand powering robust datacenter growth, underpinned by the NBM framework that converts cyclical revenues into contracted income streams. Rising financial guarantees, expanding bit commitments and structurally elevated margins relative to peers make the stock a compelling buy.



Sandisk currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and a Growth Score of A, a favorable combination that offers a strong investment opportunity, per the Zacks Proprietary methodology. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sandisk Corporation (SNDK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.