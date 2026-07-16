SNDK vs. MU: Which AI Memory Stock is a Smarter Buy at Current Levels?

Sandisk Corporation SNDK and Micron Technology MU are prominent names in the memory semiconductor space. They supply the NAND flash and DRAM technologies that power servers, storage systems and enterprise infrastructure. Demand for this technology has grown sharply as AI workloads scale across data centers.



Rising inference activity, larger models and expanding storage needs continue to drive memory consumption higher. This demand backdrop has lifted the entire memory sector this year. SNDK and MU have each been direct beneficiaries of this shift.



As infrastructure spending continues to expand, more capital is expected to flow towards memory-intensive workloads. This trend is expected to shape performance for SNDK and MU in the coming quarters. Let us delve deep to determine which stock is a better buy.

The Case for SNDK

Sandisk has built its business around NAND flash memory, a technology that is becoming increasingly important as AI workloads require larger, faster storage to support inference, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) and expanding context windows. Its enterprise SSD portfolio, powered by BiCS8 technology, has strengthened the company's position in AI data centers, where demand for high-capacity, low-latency storage continues to increase. As enterprises scale AI deployments, enterprise SSD adoption is expected to remain a key long-term growth driver.



Beyond product innovation, Sandisk has been reshaping its business model to reduce the cyclicality associated with the NAND market. Its New Business Model framework, based on multi-year supply agreements backed by financial commitments, has improved demand visibility while providing customers with long-term supply assurance. The company has also strengthened its supply chain through the extension of its Kioxia joint venture and investment in long-term DRAM supply through Nanya, enhancing manufacturing flexibility and supporting future growth.



These initiatives have already begun translating into stronger operating performance. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, data center revenues increased 233% sequentially to $1.47 billion, while non-GAAP gross margin expanded to 78.4% from 51.1% in the previous quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 revenues is pegged at $19.59 billion, suggesting 166.4% year-over-year growth, while the consensus mark for EPS is pegged at $66.54 compared with $2.99 in fiscal 2025, revised up by 1.31% over the past 30 days, reflecting improving profitability as AI-driven enterprise storage demand continues to accelerate.

Sandisk Corporation Price and Consensus

Sandisk Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sandisk Corporation Quote

The Case for MU

Micron has strengthened its position in the AI memory market through its diversified portfolio spanning DRAM, high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and NAND solutions. As AI models become larger and inference workloads more memory intensive, demand is expected to remain strong for both high-performance DRAM and enterprise SSDs. This broad product portfolio enables Micron to participate across AI training, inference and data storage, providing exposure to multiple growth drivers within the AI infrastructure ecosystem.



The company has further enhanced its long-term growth prospects through Strategic Customer Agreements (SCAs), which secure multi-year demand commitments and improve supply visibility. These agreements support better capacity planning while reducing earnings volatility associated with the memory industry's traditional pricing cycles. At the same time, Micron continues to benefit from favorable industry fundamentals, with demand for both DRAM and NAND remaining above available supply as hyperscalers and enterprises expand AI infrastructure investments.



The company's strong execution has been reflected in its financial performance. Third-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues surged 346% year over year to $41.46 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 revenues is pegged at $126.66 billion, implying growth of 238.87%, while the consensus mark for EPS is pegged at $73.86 compared with $2.99 in fiscal 2025, revised up by 22.63% over the past 30 days, reflecting continued confidence in Micron's AI-driven growth trajectory.

Micron Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Micron Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Micron Technology, Inc. Quote

SNDK vs. MU: Price Performance and Valuation

Year to date (YTD), shares of MU have jumped 216.9%, trailing SNDK's 579.8% return. Both stocks have benefited from strong AI-driven memory demand, with Sandisk's gain led by tight NAND supply and a string of new multiyear pricing agreements and Micron's supported by its broader DRAM, NAND and HBM portfolio alongside its own set of Strategic Customer Agreements.

SNDK vs. MU: YTD Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SNDK currently trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 8.31X, well above MU's 6.34X. Sandisk's premium to Micron appears difficult to justify given Micron's broader exposure across DRAM, NAND and HBM and the scale of demand already locked in through its Strategic Customer Agreements.

SNDK vs. MU: Forward 12-Month P/E Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Both Micron and Sandisk are well-positioned to capitalize on the broader AI infrastructure buildout. While Sandisk continues to deliver explosive growth tied to tight NAND pricing and multiyear supply agreements, Micron has significantly strengthened its position through its diversified DRAM, NAND and HBM portfolio and a growing base of Strategic Customer Agreements spanning hyperscalers and enterprise customers. Given its broader revenue base, lower valuation and stronger earnings estimate revision, MU appears to offer a more compelling investment opportunity than SNDK.



MU and SNDK sport a Zacks Rank #1 (strong buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sandisk Corporation (SNDK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.