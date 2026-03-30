SNDK Leans Into High-Value Product Mix: Can It Sustain Margin Upside?

Sandisk’s SNDK move toward a higher-value product portfolio is emerging as a key driver of margin expansion. The company is prioritizing enterprise SSDs and AI-driven data center solutions, which carry higher pricing and profitability. An improved mix and accelerating enterprise SSD adoption drove strong quarterly performance, with data center revenues rising 64% sequentially in the second quarter of fiscal 2026. This momentum is set to continue, with management guiding for further acceleration in the second half of fiscal 2026.



Beyond demand strength, Sandisk is actively reallocating supply toward higher-margin opportunities, moving away from lower-value segments. This discipline is visible across its portfolio. In consumer, the mix is shifting toward premium configurations and differentiated offerings, supporting both revenue quality and profitability. At the same time, advancements in BiCS8 and new product launches (Extreme Fit USB and Optimus SSD lineup) are reinforcing pricing power.



Gen5 TLC qualifications are another key catalyst. Each new contract with hyperscalers expands SanDisk's installed base, improves demand visibility and helps drive consistent revenues from enterprise SSDs. Favorable supply-demand dynamics further amplify this strategy. With demand exceeding supply, Sandisk is prioritizing returns over volume, driving pricing gains. This is already visible in margins — gross margin expanded to 51.1% in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 from 29.9% in the prior quarter. Management expects further expansion to 65-67% in the third quarter of fiscal 2026.



Considering these factors, Sandisk’s mix shift signals a structural evolution, positioning it for sustained margin expansion and higher revenue growth.

SNDK Faces Rising Competition in Mix Shift Strategy

Western Digital WDC and Micron Technology MU are both major players in NAND flash and memory solutions, focusing on shifting toward higher-value product mixes to drive profitability and growth.



Western Digital is shifting toward higher-capacity, higher-value storage like 26TB-32TB drives and UltraSMR to boost margins and benefit from AI-driven demand. The company is seeing improved profitability from this mix shift and cost efficiencies. WDC is also advancing HAMR and ePMR technologies to enable higher density and premium pricing. Strong hyperscaler relationships and long-term contracts further support its growth.



Micron Technology is enhancing its product mix by focusing on HBM DRAM and high-capacity SSDs to support AI workloads. The company is benefiting from strong demand for data center SSDs and advanced memory, with Gen6 SSDs seeing demand exceed supply. MU is also gaining from HBM and advanced DRAM nodes like 1-gamma, which support margin growth. Its ability to deliver matched DRAM and NAND solutions strengthens its position.

SNDK’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Sandisk shares have soared 159.4% year to date, significantly outperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 10.5%.

SNDK’s Price Performance



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SNDK stock is currently trading at a premium valuation, as suggested by its Value Score of F. Its forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 3.46X stands above the Computer-Storage Devices industry’s average of 2.17X.

SNDK’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $41.60 per share, up by 10.4% over the past 30 days. Sandisk reported earnings of $2.99 per share in fiscal 2025.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Sandisk currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Western Digital Corporation (WDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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