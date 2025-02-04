$SNCY Earnings Results: $SNCY Reports Quarterly Earnings

$SNCY ($SNCY) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $0.27 per share, beating estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $260,406,000, missing estimates of $262,486,504 by $-2,080,504.

$SNCY Insider Trading Activity

$SNCY insiders have traded $SNCY stock on the open market 44 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 44 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNCY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HORUS HOLDINGS, LLC SCA sold 4,815,000 shares for an estimated $67,891,500

DAVID M DAVIS (President & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 240,599 shares for an estimated $4,040,176 .

. GREGORY A. MAYS (Chief Operating Officer & EVP) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 141,912 shares for an estimated $2,264,681 .

. JOHN GYURCI (Chief Acct. Off. & VP, Finance) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 88,616 shares for an estimated $1,414,225 .

. JUDE BRICKER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,010 shares for an estimated $601,831 .

. ERIN ROSE NEALE (SVP, GC, and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 13,767 shares for an estimated $200,542 .

. GRANT WHITNEY (Chief Revenue Officer & SVP) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 8,613 shares for an estimated $128,004.

$SNCY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $SNCY stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

