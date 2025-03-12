News & Insights

Stocks
SNCR

$SNCR stock is up 35% today. Here's what we see in our data.

March 12, 2025 — 11:30 am EDT

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$SNCR stock has now risen 35% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,228,081 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $SNCR:

$SNCR Insider Trading Activity

$SNCR insiders have traded $SNCR stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNCR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MARTIN FRANCIS BERNSTEIN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 14,958 shares for an estimated $207,395.
  • JEFFREY GEORGE MILLER (Chief Executive Officer) sold 17,389 shares for an estimated $179,802
  • LOU FERRARO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,768 shares for an estimated $78,454.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SNCR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $SNCR stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $SNCR on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

SNCR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.