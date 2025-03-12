$SNCR stock is up 35% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SNCR stock has now risen 35% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,228,081 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SNCR:
$SNCR Insider Trading Activity
$SNCR insiders have traded $SNCR stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNCR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARTIN FRANCIS BERNSTEIN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 14,958 shares for an estimated $207,395.
- JEFFREY GEORGE MILLER (Chief Executive Officer) sold 17,389 shares for an estimated $179,802
- LOU FERRARO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,768 shares for an estimated $78,454.
$SNCR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $SNCR stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC added 207,470 shares (+226.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,991,712
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 148,000 shares (-25.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,420,800
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 141,061 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,099,692
- MAN GROUP PLC added 69,569 shares (+131.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $667,862
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 68,309 shares (+220.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $655,766
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC removed 63,013 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $604,924
- GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP added 54,846 shares (+494.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $526,521
