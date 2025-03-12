$SNCR stock is up 35% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SNCR stock has now risen 35% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,228,081 of trading volume.

$SNCR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SNCR:

$SNCR insiders have traded $SNCR stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNCR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARTIN FRANCIS BERNSTEIN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 14,958 shares for an estimated $207,395 .

. JEFFREY GEORGE MILLER (Chief Executive Officer) sold 17,389 shares for an estimated $179,802

LOU FERRARO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,768 shares for an estimated $78,454.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SNCR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $SNCR stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $SNCR on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.