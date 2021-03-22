SNCA Stock: Seneca Biopharma Shares Rocket Ahead of Merger, Reverse Stock Split Meeting

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) stock is on the rise as investors prepare for an upcoming meeting covering a merger and reverse stock split.

Seneca Biopharma will be holding a shareholder meeting on Wednesday covering the two events. That includes its merger plans with Leading BioSciences. Its reverse stock split merger proposal is also connected to that merger.

The merger will have the new company operating under the name Palisade Bio. It will also see shares of SNCA stock switch over to the new PALI stock ticker. Its set to close in the first half of 2021.

The latest news concerning the meeting came out last Wednesday. At that time, Seneca Biopharma announced that independent proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services recommended shareholders vote in favor of the merger and reverse stock split.

Ken Carter, the chairman of Seneca Biopharma, said this during a press release.

“We are very pleased that ISS supports the Seneca board’s recommendation that stockholders vote “FOR” the proposals in support of the merger with LBS.” We believe and are confident that this transaction is the best strategic option for Seneca and its stockholders.”

It’s also likely that investors on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) are sending shares of SNCA stock up today ahead of the news. SpaghettiCode recently Tweeted about the meeting on Friday to their more than 21,000 followers.

I am swinging $SNCA into 3/24 merger meeting. Only the run up. TRCH BYFC ANCN AYTU NEOS were all good on the way in. Avg $1.68 pic.twitter.com/C2IpUildP9

— SpaghettiCode (@SpaghettiCode4) March 19, 2021

All of the talk about SNCA stock today has shares experiencing heavy trading. As of this writing, more than 62 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s a massive spike compared to the stock’s daily average trading volume of about 3.34 million shares.

SNCS stock was up 23.8% as of Monday afternoon and is up 97.6% since the start of the year.

Seneca Biopharma isn’t the only company seeing major movement on Monday.

