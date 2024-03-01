SNC-Lavalin Turns To Q4 Profit; Revenue Increases

(RTTNews) - SNC-Lavalin Group (SNCAF.PK), a provider of engineering, procurement, and construction services, Friday reported net income from continuing operations of C$90 million or C$0.51 per share for the fourth quarter, compared with loss of C$54.4 million or C$0.31 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding special items, earnings were C$79.5 million or C$0.45 per share compared with a loss of C$32.5 million or C$0.19 per share last year. On average, 10 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters were expecting earnings of $0.40 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter increased to C$2.279 billion from C$1.9 billion in the previous year. The consensus estimate was for $2.07 billion.

