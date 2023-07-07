SNC-Lavalin To Sell Scandinavian Engineering Services Business To SYSTRA Group

(RTTNews) - Canadian engineering firm SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNCAF, LAV.F) said on Friday that it agreed to sell its Scandinavian Engineering Services business comprising Denmark, Sweden, and Norway to a French engineering and consulting company SYSTRA Group.

While SNC-Lavalin didn't disclose financial details of the deal, it said the sale will result in a gain.

The transaction is expected to close in the fall of this year.

The company believes the sale of Scandinavian engineering business will help reduce its risk profile and drive profitable growth.

The Scandinavian Engineering Services business has approximately 750 employees and they mainly service the transportation end-market according to the company.

Currently, shares of SNC-Lavalin are trading at 23.60 euros up 0.85% or 0.20 euros on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

