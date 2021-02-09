SNC-Lavalin To Sell Resources Oil & Gas Business To Kentech Corporate Holdings

(RTTNews) - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) has entered into a binding agreement to sell its Resources Oil & Gas business, including Services and LSTK, de-risking operations and reducing LSTK delivery and warranty obligations. Closing is planned for second quarter, 2021. At closing, the deal is expected to create a gain on sale. The company expects the net cash impact for the transaction to be minimal. The company noted that a charge of $95 million on the retained Resources business, related to historical legacy positions and one remaining LSTK mining project, will be taken in fourth quarter 2020.

SNC-Lavalin Group has completed its review of legacy Lump-Sum Turnkey litigation matters. In fourth quarter, 2020, the company will be recognizing additional provisions of approximately $140 million, and a reduction in commercial claims receivable of $155 million.

SNC-Lavalin has also reviewed its remaining three Canadian LSTK infrastructure projects. The company expects to take a charge of approximately $90 million in fourth quarter, 2020 related to these projects.

