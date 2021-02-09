US Markets

SNC-Lavalin to sell oil and gas unit to Blue Water Energy-backed firm

Contributor
Shreyasee Raj Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc said on Tuesday it would sell its oil and gas business to Kentech Corporate Holdings Ltd, an energy services company backed by private equity firm Blue Water Energy, and focus on its high-performing engineering services.

Feb 9 (Reuters) - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc SNC.TO said on Tuesday it would sell its oil and gas business to Kentech Corporate Holdings Ltd, an energy services company backed by private equity firm Blue Water Energy, and focus on its high-performing engineering services.

The construction and engineering firm had announced restructuring actions in July 2019, including plans to exit fixed-price contracts to reduce its risk profile. (https://reut.rs/3cWWJOX)

While the deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, Montreal-based SNC-Lavalin expects a fair value write-down in the range of $260 million to $295 million, almost entirely non-cash in nature, in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The company said in a statement its resources unit will mainly comprise service projects in the mining and metallurgy division.

Kentech expects the deal to accelerate its revenue growth to $1 billion on a proforma basis by the end of 2021.

(Reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Shreyasee.Raj@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More