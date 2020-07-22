SNC-Lavalin Receives Nuclear Cleanup Contract From US Department Of Energy

(RTTNews) - SNC-Lavalin (SNC.TO) said that it has received an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract to provide nationwide deactivation, decommissioning and removal of nuclear facilities, as well as waste management and program support from the US Department of Energy Office of Environmental Management, through its Atkins Nuclear Secured Holdings Corporation entity.

The contract has a 10-year ordering period, and a maximum ceiling of $3 billion, split between nine companies.

