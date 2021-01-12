SNC-Lavalin Receives Construction Management Services Contract From Coeur Mining

(RTTNews) - SNC-Lavalin (SNC.TO) said that it has received US$30 million contract from Coeur Rochester Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Coeur Mining Inc.(CDE), to provide construction management services for the Plan of Operations, Amendment Number 11 or POA 11 expansion project at Coeur's Rochester mine near Lovelock, Nevada.

The contract commenced in fourth quarter 2020 and is estimated to be completed by the end of 2022.

The expansion project includes the construction of a new crushing plant, including a primary, secondary and tertiary crushing circuit, a new heap leach pad, a new Merrill Crowe process plant, and upgrades to existing electrical utility system infrastructure, including a new substation and power distribution lines.

