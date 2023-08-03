SNC-Lavalin Q2 Earnings Top Estimates On Higher Revenue

(RTTNews) - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC) Thursday reported net income from continuing operations of $63.8 million or $0.36 per share for the second quarter, significantly higher than $1.6 million or $0.01 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $71.9 million or $0.41 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.30 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $2.132 billion from $1.872 billion last year. The consensus estimate was for $1.88 billion.

The company's SNCL Services revenue grew 21.8% to $2.0 billion.

For the full year, the company has raised its SNCL Services organic revenue growth outlook to the range of 12%-15%, from the previous range of 5% - 7%.

