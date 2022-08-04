SNC-Lavalin Net Falls, Misses Street; Revenue Beats

(RTTNews) - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNCAF.PK) on Thursday reported net income from continuing operations of C$1.6 million or C$0.01 per share in the second quarter, significantly lower than C$29.2 million or C$0.17 per share in the same quarter a year ago, impacted by the expense related to the remediation agreement with the Quebec Crown Prosecutor's Office regarding the Jacques Cartier Bridge charges.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were C$55.8 million or C$0.32 per share, that missed the average estimate of 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters of C$0.33 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter increased to C$1.872 billion from C$1.798 billion last year. The consensus estimate stood at C$1.8 billion.

Additionally, the company's Board declared a dividend of C$0.02 per share, to be paid on September 1, to shareholders of record on August 18.

