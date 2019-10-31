US Markets

SNC-Lavalin names Ian Edwards as CEO

Manas Mishra Reuters
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc said on Thursday it named interim head Ian Edwards as its chief executive officer. [nCNW8M0YYa]

Edwards took the interim role of CEO in June from Neil Bruce after the company announced a strategic review.

