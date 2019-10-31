SNC-Lavalin names Ian Edwards as CEO

Oct 31 (Reuters) - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc SNC.TO said on Thursday it named interim head Ian Edwards as its chief executive officer.

Edwards took the interim role of CEO in June from Neil Bruce after the company announced a strategic review.

