SNC-Lavalin, Jacobs To Advise UK Govt. On Multibillion Road Investment Strategy

(RTTNews) - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC), a Canadian project management firm, said on Thursday that it has been appointed along with joint venture partners Jacobs, to help in the development of the UK Government's third Road Investment Strategy or RIS3, which runs from 2025 to 2030.

SNC-Lavalin's Atkins business and Jacobs, supported by PWC will develop business and delivery plans, involving multi-billion-dollar investment across England's strategic road network.

"The recommendations will aim to improve road safety, capacity, quality and user experience, while also supporting National Highways' commitment to enabling economic growth and delivering net zero road maintenance and construction by 2040," the Group said in a statement. On completion of the plan, the Government's Department for Transport will be informed before it takes a final investment decision in late 2024. The delivery of RIS3 will start in April 2025.

