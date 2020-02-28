SNC-Lavalin Issues FY20 Outlook; Declares Dividend - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNCAF.PK, SNC.TO) projected that for fiscal 2020 the gross revenue from SNCL Engineering Services, excluding Capital, will grow by a low single digit percentage, and that segment EBITDA as a percentage of gross revenue, from SNCL Engineering Services, excluding Capital, will be between 10 percent and 12 percent.

The company's board of directors declared a cash dividend of C$0.02 per share, payable on March 27, 2020, to shareholders of record on March 13, 2020.

