SNC - Lavalin Group Q4 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - SNC - Lavalin Group (SNCAF.PK) revealed Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled -C$54.4 million, or -C$0.31 per share. This compares with -C$15.3 million, or -C$0.09 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, SNC - Lavalin Group reported adjusted earnings of -C$32.5 million or -C$0.19 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.1% to C$1.90 billion from C$1.94 billion last year.

SNC - Lavalin Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -C$54.4 Mln. vs. -C$15.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -C$0.31 vs. -C$0.09 last year. -Revenue (Q4): C$1.90 Bln vs. C$1.94 Bln last year.

