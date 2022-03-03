SNC - Lavalin Group Q4 Loss Drops

(RTTNews) - SNC - Lavalin Group (SNCAF.PK) announced Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled -C$15.33 million, or -C$0.09 per share. This compares with -C$322.91 million, or -C$1.84 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, SNC - Lavalin Group reported adjusted earnings of -C$25.57 million or -C$0.15 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.1% to C$1.94 billion from C$1.70 billion last year.

