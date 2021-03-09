SNC - Lavalin Group Q4 adjusted earnings of -C$1.53 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for SNC - Lavalin Group (SNCAF.PK):

-Earnings: -C$322.91 million in Q4 vs. -C$180.17 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -C$1.84 in Q4 vs. -C$1.03 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, SNC - Lavalin Group reported adjusted earnings of -C$268.66 million or -C$1.53 per share for the period. -Revenue: C$1.70 billion in Q4 vs. C$1.97 billion in the same period last year.

