SNC - Lavalin Group Q3 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - SNC - Lavalin Group (SNCAF.PK) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled C$44.7 million, or C$0.25 per share. This compares with C$18.6 million, or C$0.11 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, SNC - Lavalin Group reported adjusted earnings of C$52.1 million or C$0.30 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.4% to C$1.89 billion from C$1.81 billion last year.

SNC - Lavalin Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): C$44.7 Mln. vs. C$18.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$0.25 vs. C$0.11 last year. -Revenue (Q3): C$1.89 Bln vs. C$1.81 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.