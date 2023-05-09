SNC - Lavalin Group Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - SNC - Lavalin Group (SNCAF.PK) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $28.4 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $24.8 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, SNC - Lavalin Group reported adjusted earnings of $55.4 million or $0.32 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $2.023 billion from $1.888 billion last year.

SNC - Lavalin Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $28.4 Mln. vs. $24.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.16 vs. $0.14 last year. -Analyst Estimate: C$0.27 -Revenue (Q1): $2.023 Bln vs. $1.888 Bln last year.

