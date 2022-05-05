SNC - Lavalin Group Q1 Income Declines

(RTTNews) - SNC - Lavalin Group (SNCAF.PK) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$24.8 million, or C$0.14 per share. This compares with C$67.7 million, or C$0.39 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, SNC - Lavalin Group reported adjusted earnings of C$43.1 million or C$0.25 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to C$1.888 billion from C$1.819 billion last year.

SNC - Lavalin Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): C$24.8 Mln. vs. C$67.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$0.14 vs. C$0.39 last year. -Revenue (Q1): C$1.888 Bln vs. C$1.819 Bln last year.

