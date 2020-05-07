SNC - Lavalin Group Q1 adjusted earnings of C$0.15 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for SNC - Lavalin Group (SNCAF.PK):

-Earnings: -C$65.96 million in Q1 vs. -C$17.31 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -C$0.38 in Q1 vs. -C$0.10 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, SNC - Lavalin Group reported adjusted earnings of C$25.67 million or C$0.15 per share for the period. -Revenue: C$2.23 billion in Q1 vs. C$2.36 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.