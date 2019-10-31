SNC-Lavalin Group Appoints Ian Edwards As President & CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) announced its Board has appointed Ian Edwards as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. He was previously appointed as the company's Interim President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Over the course of recent months, Edwards has acted swiftly and decisively to develop a forward-looking approach and new strategic direction for the company that draws on his decades of experience delivering complex engineering projects to clients around the world, input from senior leaders, and shareholder considerations," said Kevin Lynch, Chairman of SNC-Lavalin's Board.

