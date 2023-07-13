SNC-Lavalin Gets $85 Mln Five-year Services Contract From Florida's Turnpike Enterprise

(RTTNews) - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO), a professional services and project management company, announced Thursday it has received an $85 million transportation development general engineering consultant (GEC) services contract from Florida's Turnpike Enterprise.

The Company will continue assisting Florida's user-financed transportation system in carrying out its five-year work program. The contract is a continuation of a 35-year relationship with the Enterprise that began in 1988.

Florida's Turnpike Enterprise is a business unit of the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and manages 822 kilometers of limited access tolled roadway.

Under the five-year contract, SNC-Lavalin will support toll facilities and transportation development, helping plan, design, finance, build, operate and maintain the turnpike system.

