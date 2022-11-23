SNC-Lavalin Gets $62 Mln US Contract To Relocate And Equip U.S. Military Hospital

(RTTNews) - SNC - Lavalin Group (SNCAF.PK, SNC.TO), a professional services and project management company, Wednesday said it has received a $62 million contract by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers or USACE to relocate and equip U.S. military hospital.

Under the deal, the company will provide Initial Outfitting & Transition or IO&T Services for the replacement of the General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital or GLWACH in the state of Missouri.

The company will provide full services to transition around 1,156 staff located in the legacy facility and outlying medical spaces into the newly constructed state-of-the-art GLWCH facility.

The new $302 million GLWACH facility is located at Fort Leonard Wood, MO. The new facility includes a hospital, a foot clinic, central utility plant, emergency back-up generators, five-bay ambulance garage, helipad and support facilities.

The GLWACH replacement is the largest project awarded under the IO&T Multiple Award Task Order Contract (MATOC) MATOC III.

The project, which replaces a 40-year-old facility with a new modern medical campus, is programmed to support 5,700 active-duty military personnel, 20,400 trainees and their families.

