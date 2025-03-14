$SNBR stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SNBR stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,489,416 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SNBR:
$SNBR Insider Trading Activity
$SNBR insiders have traded $SNBR stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 17 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNBR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC STADIUM has made 16 purchases buying 354,011 shares for an estimated $4,777,943 and 0 sales.
- GARY T FAZIO purchased 12,000 shares for an estimated $90,480
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$SNBR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of $SNBR stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC added 975,156 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,861,377
- STADIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 608,092 shares (+30.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,267,322
- HODGES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. added 229,587 shares (+22.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,498,905
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 204,846 shares (-34.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,121,853
- LANDSCAPE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. removed 151,144 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,303,434
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 148,572 shares (-13.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,264,237
- UBS GROUP AG added 132,948 shares (+437.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,026,127
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $SNBR on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.