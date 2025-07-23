Stocks
$SNBR stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

July 23, 2025 — 10:46 am EDT

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$SNBR stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,922,230 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $SNBR (you can track the company live on Quiver's $SNBR stock page):

$SNBR Insider Trading Activity

$SNBR insiders have traded $SNBR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNBR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • LINDA FINDLEY (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 104,520 shares for an estimated $751,278 and 0 sales.
  • GARY T FAZIO purchased 12,000 shares for an estimated $90,480
  • PHILLIP EYLER purchased 8,300 shares for an estimated $74,942
  • FRANCIS K LEE (EVP & CFO) purchased 7,200 shares for an estimated $51,263

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SNBR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $SNBR stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SNBR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SNBR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SNBR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Peter Keith from Piper Sandler set a target price of $6.0 on 04/11/2025
  • Seth Basham from Wedbush set a target price of $12.0 on 03/06/2025

