$SNBR stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SNBR stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,922,230 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SNBR (you can track the company live on Quiver's $SNBR stock page):
$SNBR Insider Trading Activity
$SNBR insiders have traded $SNBR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNBR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LINDA FINDLEY (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 104,520 shares for an estimated $751,278 and 0 sales.
- GARY T FAZIO purchased 12,000 shares for an estimated $90,480
- PHILLIP EYLER purchased 8,300 shares for an estimated $74,942
- FRANCIS K LEE (EVP & CFO) purchased 7,200 shares for an estimated $51,263
$SNBR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $SNBR stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC removed 975,156 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,182,489
- HODGES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. removed 639,272 shares (-51.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,052,984
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 638,264 shares (-97.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,046,593
- VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT N.V. removed 598,615 shares (-60.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,795,219
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 394,399 shares (-42.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,500,489
- SW INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 375,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,377,500
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 373,656 shares (-96.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,368,979
$SNBR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SNBR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SNBR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Peter Keith from Piper Sandler set a target price of $6.0 on 04/11/2025
- Seth Basham from Wedbush set a target price of $12.0 on 03/06/2025
