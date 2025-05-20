$SNBR stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SNBR stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,158,819 of trading volume.

$SNBR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SNBR:

$SNBR insiders have traded $SNBR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNBR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LINDA FINDLEY (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 104,520 shares for an estimated $751,278 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GARY T FAZIO purchased 12,000 shares for an estimated $90,480

PHILLIP EYLER purchased 8,300 shares for an estimated $74,942

FRANCIS K LEE (EVP & CFO) purchased 7,200 shares for an estimated $51,263

$SNBR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of $SNBR stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SNBR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SNBR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SNBR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $7.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 An analyst from Wedbush set a target price of $12.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $11.0 on 03/06/2025

