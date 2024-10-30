News & Insights

Stocks

SNBL’s Subsidiary Resubmits Migraine Drug Application

October 30, 2024 — 07:53 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. (JP:2395) has released an update.

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories’ subsidiary, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, has resubmitted its New Drug Application for STS101, a treatment for acute migraine, to the FDA, addressing previous concerns about formulation while receiving no requests for additional clinical trials. This move is seen as pivotal in offering new options for migraine sufferers.

For further insights into JP:2395 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.