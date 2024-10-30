SNBL’s Subsidiary Resubmits Migraine Drug Application

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. (JP:2395) has released an update.

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories’ subsidiary, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, has resubmitted its New Drug Application for STS101, a treatment for acute migraine, to the FDA, addressing previous concerns about formulation while receiving no requests for additional clinical trials. This move is seen as pivotal in offering new options for migraine sufferers.

