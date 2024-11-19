News & Insights

SNBL Partners with Plug and Play to Boost Start-Up Growth

November 19, 2024 — 06:54 pm EST

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. (JP:2395) has released an update.

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories and SBI Holdings have forged a strategic partnership with Plug and Play through their joint fund, the SBI US Gateway Fund, to support early-stage North American start-ups. This collaboration aims to leverage Plug and Play’s vast global network and innovation expertise to drive growth and innovation in diverse fields including AI and biotechnology. By establishing new bases in Seattle, this initiative marks a significant expansion into the U.S. venture market, enhancing future business performance and corporate value.

